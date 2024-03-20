EARTHRES Appoints Dean Ritts as Director of Environmental Engineering
EARTHRES, a multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm, expands their leadership team.
— Jan Hutwelker, President/CEO
His experience includes managing wastewater from chemical manufacturers, refineries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, metal finishing facilities, hospitals, power plants, plastics plants and leachates from landfills.
“Recently, Dean has been working on managing wastewater generated from clean energy projects like converting landfill gas, refinery waste gas and pipeline natural gas to hydrogen for fuel” says Jan Hutwelker, President/CEO. His experience includes managing wastewater from processing of cathode active materials for energy storage, leveraging his unique engineering experience.”
This strategic appointment solidifies EARTHRES reputation for providing cutting edge compliant and cost-efficient engineering solutions.
About EARTHRES
We provide innovative, creative, and practical Multi-Disciplinary Engineering Services to private and public organizations in the Energy, Mining, Solid Waste, and Environmental sectors. For three decades we have partnered with customers to develop solutions harnessing the power of engineering, data, and science to redefine what's possible. We support the long-term interests of our customers, partners, employees and the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit earthres.com.
