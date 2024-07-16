Submit Release
H.R. 1437, Black Vulture Relief Act of 2024

H.R. 1437 would allow livestock producers to take (that is, capture, kill, or disperse) black vultures that are causing death, injury, or destruction to livestock. The bill also would direct the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to publish a form on the agency’s website that livestock producers would be required to fill out each year they take one or more black vultures.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that creating the form and collecting completed ones from livestock producers would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

