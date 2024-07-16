Press Releases

07/16/2024

Governor Lamont Announces $12 Million in State Grants To Improve Transportation Infrastructure in 17 Towns and Cities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is awarding more than $12 million in grants to 17 towns and cities throughout Connecticut for projects that will improve transportation accessibility and safety.

The grants are being awarded through CTDOT’s Community Connectivity Grant Program. Now in its sixth round of awards, this state-funded program provides financial support for local infrastructure initiatives that make conditions safer, more accommodating, and equitable for pedestrians and bicyclists in urban, suburban, and rural centers.

“Our main streets and community centers serve as vital social, economic, and transportation hubs,” Governor Lamont said. “Improving local infrastructure for all users in community centers is a win for our whole state and opens the door to further economic growth.”

“From sidewalks and multi-use trails to ADA compliant ramps, these 17 projects focus on providing safety enhancements and mobility options to schools, jobs, public transit, and local economic centers,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont and the General Assembly for supporting these important capital improvements across the state.”

The grants approved under the sixth round of the Community Connectivity Grant Program include:

Avon : Old Farms Road Connectivity Improvements, Phase II ($792,598)

Chaplin : Chaplin Connectivity and Accessibility Project ($752,000)

Cromwell : Willowbrook Road and Evergreen Road Sidewalk Connectivity ($229,200)

East Haven : Messina Drive Traffic Signal and Pedestrian Walkway ($781,004)

Fairfield : Improved Access to McKinley School ($681,900)

Glastonbury : Manchester Road Sidewalks, Shoddy Mill to Hebron Avenue ($796,700)

Greenwich : Pedestrian Safety Improvements at Three Intersections in Central Greenwich ($799,200)

Guilford : Boston Post Road (Route 1) Sidewalk Extension to Madison Town Line ($739,765)

Haddam : Higganum Center Connections, Connecting Village Center to Activity Nodes ($800,000)

Litchfield : Sidewalk Enrichment Plan, ADA Upgrades and Sidewalk Enhancements ($800,000)

Madison : Scotland Avenue Roadway Improvements ($800,000)

New Canaan : Lakeview Avenue Sidewalk Project ($325,680)

Portland : The Complete Streets, Main Street Sidewalk Improvements Phase III ($612,000)

Southbury : Heritage Village Multi-Use Path ($800,000)

Voluntown : Village Center Pedestrian Network Enhancement ($799,200)

Watertown : Main Street (Route 63) Pedestrian Improvements ($800,000)

West Hartford : Sidewalk Accessibility Improvements ($697,000)

The funding limits for grants awarded in this solicitation can only be used for construction activities that range from $100,000 to $800,000. Now with this sixth round of funding, 138 awards totaling more than $62 million will have been invested in Connecticut’s towns and cities. Municipalities that have been selected to receive grants will be expected to complete the project within three years.

For more information on the Community Connectivity Grant Program, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/pp_intermodal/ccgp/about.