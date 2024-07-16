Marina del Rey Film Festival Highlighted Films Showcasing a Variety of Independent Films at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria

2024 Marina del Rey Film Festival

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marina del Rey Film Festival 2024 ran from Friday, June 21st through Thursday, June 27th at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria in Sherman Oaks, California. The festival screened over 400 independent films on two theater screens. This year’s festival consisted of shorts and feature films from around the world, with a variety of types including narratives, documentaries, webisodes, TV pilots, and animated shorts. “Recognizing talented independent filmmakers is very important to us, and screening the films at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria was a dream come true for everyone”, said Festival Director, Jon Gursha. Well-known as one of the most famous malls in America since the 1980’s, the Sherman Oaks Galleria made its mark in history as a pop-culture phenomenon in films, TV and music. “We were excited to present the festival at such a sophisticated and iconic location”, said Festival Program Director Peter Greene.

Following the festival, an awards presentation and closing night party was held at Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria. Filmmakers and screenwriters were presented with over 100 film and screenplay awards. The following are some of the films featured at this year’s festival:

"I COULD EAT", Directed by Rick Bedrosian; "A GUYS GUY", Directed by Josh Levine; "AMENDS OF THE FATHER", Directed by Stephen Sorrentino; "BILLY COMES HOME", Directed by Matthew Reidy; "BROKEN TIME", Directed by Anastasia Boyett; "DETECTIVE KIWI", Directed by Stephen Sorrentino; "DON'T LOOK NOW", Directed by Geno Marx; "DRIVING FAST AND SAVING LIVES SINCE 2001", Directed by Aaron Schwartzbart; "FIELD DAY", Directed by David Winning; "HALLOWEEN (RABBIT WELL EPISODE 6)", Directed by I-Jien Jane Kou; "IMMORTAL THIEVES: THE BLOODY HEIST", Directed by Paul Overacker; "LOVE & GUNS - MAFIA TALES", Directed by Darko Djeric; "MISSING ME SOMEPLACE", Directed by Catherine Phillips; "NYCTOPHOBIA", Directed by Seayoon Jeong; "PARKER AND THE GREEN DRESS ", Directed by Kristen Wolf; "PETE&KAT", Directed by Francesco Testi; "PUT THE GUNS DOWN: A WORLD EPIDEMIC", Directed by Terry C. Carney Sr.; "QUIVER", Directed by Dalton Burdette; "SIMON SAYS ", Directed by Steve Prieto; "THE CORMORANT'S SHADOW", Directed by Barbara Peikert; "THE DARK HAMMOCK", Directed by Ashley Billington; "THE FISHING CLUB", Directed by Gastón Revol Molina; "THIRST TRAP", Directed by Chantal Massuh-Fox; "THIS LAND IS", Directed by Bunnie Rivera; "THOSE WHO INHERIT THE EARTH" , Directed by Thomas Haley; "TYPECAST (OR THE RISE AND FALL OF BOINGMAN)", Directed by Mike Critelli; "WARRIORS OF THE WORLD", Directed by Gary Mcmillan Jr.; and "WHITEY ON THE RUN", Directed by Donald Watson.

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. The Marina del Rey Film Festival is a yearly independent film festival, that offers filmmakers a competitive platform in high quality theaters in Los Angeles. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2024 Marina del Rey Film Festival, visit Marina del Rey Film Festival website marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.

