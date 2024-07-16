Governor Hochul Announces Double-Digit Declines in Shooting Incidents, Overall Reported Crime on Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced continued progress in bringing down gun violence and overall crime on Long Island. Shooting incidents with injury decreased 44 percent as reported by the Nassau, Suffolk and Hempstead Police Departments, which all participate in the State's Gun Involved Violence Elimination program. Across Long Island, statistics show a 15 percent overall decrease in index crimes, as well as a 16 percent reduction in property crimes, during the first quarter of 2024. Governor Hochul also announced the investment of more than $50 million for public safety in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, the largest such State investment in history, which was included in this year's State Budget.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I am committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect the people of this State and crack down on gun violence and violent crime,” Governor Hochul said. “We've partnered with local police agencies to successfully get guns off the streets and drive down overall crime on Long Island, and I will continue investing in the men and women in uniform who are working hard every day to make sure their communities are safe."

In Long Island communities participating in the State's GIVE program, shooting incidents with injury declined by 44 percent between January 1 and June 30, 2024 (22 shootings) when compared to January 1 and June 30, 2023 (39 shootings); the statewide average was a 27 percent decline during this same period. This includes all incidents reported by the Hempstead Police Department, Nassau County Police Department and Suffolk County Police Department. This builds on recent progress in addressing gun violence: in 2023, those agencies reported a total of 72 such incidents -- the lowest number in 10 years. Data detailing the number of individuals shot in those incidents and the number of individuals killed in the same period are available online.

Preliminary index crime data reported to the State by police departments and sheriffs’ offices in Nassau and Suffolk counties for the first quarter of the year showed a 15 percent reduction in total index crimes, a 4 percent reduction in violent crime, and 16 percent reduction in property crime. Notably, those agencies reported a 17 percent decline in larcenies and 14 percent decrease in motor vehicle thefts. For comparison, the Statewide average was a 9 percent reduction in overall index crime and property crime.

Governor Hochul and the Legislature successfully secured a record State investment of nearly $51 million for public safety on Long Island. Nassau County agencies received $1,494,692 and Suffolk County agencies received $1,307,677 for the GIVE funding cycle that runs from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. This funding also includes approximately $21.1 million in one-time capital funding to 39 police departments and sheriffs’ offices – including $1.1 million to the Glen Cove Police Department – for the purchase of law enforcement technology and equipment to allow those agencies more effectively solve, reduce and prevent crime.

Representative Tom Suozzi said, “I am so grateful to Governor Hochul for supporting law enforcement and especially for today supporting my hometown police department! The Governor and I are both committed to supporting public safety and law enforcement. The shooting of President Trump reminds us that fully funding our law enforcement partners should be a top priority for all elected officials. Thank you, Governor.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Governor Hochul recognizes the importance of funding both law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations, each of which play a critical role in making their communities safer. I thank our local partners on Long Island for their dedication and commitment to their work and applaud the Governor’s unwavering support of their efforts.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “We are encouraged by the numbers showing a reduction in gun violence and overall crime on Long Island, which is a direct result of state investments and continued collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. I want to thank Governor Hochul for the resources she has provided that are helping law enforcement keep New Yorkers safe.”

Assemblymember Chuck Lavine said, “From her first days in office, Governor Hochul has shown a continued commitment to fighting crime. These new statistics reflect that her efforts are paying off and she’s not done yet. This significant investment in local law enforcement, including more than a million dollars for the City of Glen Cove Police Department, ensures that it will have the necessary resources to keep my constituents safe.”

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said, “By spearheading this multimillion-dollar investment in the Glen Cove Police Department and law enforcement agencies across Nassau County, Governor Hochul has taken an important step toward ensuring that we remain the safest municipality of our size in America. I am confident that these resources will greatly enhance and strengthen local community policing initiatives, and I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing public safety and the enhancement of our quality of life.

Chief of Police for the City of Glen Cove Police Department William Whitton said, “I would like to sincerely thank Governor Kathy Hochul for this generous grant. With this additional funding, our department will be in a position to invest in new technologies and equipment to better serve the community we are sworn to protect.”

The FY 2025 Enacted Budget includes $347 million secured by Governor Hochul to fund a comprehensive plan that addresses gun violence, reduces crime and recognizes the importance of a multifaceted approach improving public safety. The FY 2025 Enacted Budget also includes $290 million to improve the effectiveness of the continuum of the criminal justice system, including nearly $160 million for law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations:

$80 million to offset costs of discovery reform implementation and pretrial procedure changes in all 62 counties. Those reforms first took effect January 1, 2020. Nassau County received approximately $3.6 million and Suffolk County, approximately $4 million.

$59,459,000 in Aid to Prosecution funding for the 62 district attorneys’ offices in the State. The Governor more than quadrupled this funding in FY24 – from $12,549,000 to $52,549,000 – and further increased it in FY25. This funding provides critical support for additional prosecutors and administrative staff, as well as the training, technology, and equipment needed to advance evidence-based prosecutions which help ensure public safety. Nassau County received nearly $3 million, and Suffolk, about $3.3 million.

Nearly $36 million through GIVE to support personnel, overtime, equipment and technology in 21 counties outside of New York City that participate in the initiative.

$20 million in pretrial services in the 57 counties outside of New York City. This funding supports an array of services, including screening and assessments, supervision, and dedicated information-sharing. Probation departments and community-based providers receive this critical funding to enhance services that improve public safety and return more people to court. Nassau County received nearly $1.8 million, and Suffolk, slightly more than $2 million.

The Hempstead, Nassau County and Suffolk County police departments are among 28 police departments in 21 counties that participate in the GIVE initiative, which uses evidence-based strategies to reduce shootings, save lives and combat violent crime. The 21 counties participating in GIVE have the vast majority of population in the State outside of New York City. This is the second consecutive year that Governor Hochul has secured record-level funding for GIVE, which is administered by DCJS and also supports district attorneys’ offices, probation departments, and sheriffs’ offices in those counties.

DCJS administers aid to prosecution, discovery, and pretrial funding and distributes it based on a five-year average of lower court arraignment numbers in each county. Counties will receive official notification of those awards no later than August 1, 2024.

