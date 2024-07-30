Quore Gelato and Gelato E Macchiato Triumph in Miami's Frozen Dessert Scene

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quore Gelato and its innovative sister brand, Gelato E Macchiato, have once again emerged victorious in the highly competitive Miami dessert landscape, clinching top honors in the 2024 Miami New Times awards. Quore Gelato proudly retains the title of Best Ice Cream in Miami for the third consecutive year, while Gelato E Macchiato celebrates its inaugural year with the coveted award for Best Gelato in Miami. Dani Lee, CEO and visionary behind Quore Gelato and Gelato E Macchiato, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the prestigious accolades: "We are immensely proud to receive these awards, which recognize our commitment to crafting exceptional Italian ice cream experiences. At Quore Gelato and Gelato E Macchiato, our team's dedication to authenticity and quality shines through in every scoop."

The success of Quore Gelato and Gelato E Macchiato underscores their dedication to using traditional Italian methods and premium ingredients, ensuring each flavor profile is a testament to artisanal craftsmanship. Dani Lee emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving these accolades: "This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and creativity of our team. They are the heart and soul behind our continued success."

As Miami's top purveyors of authentic Italian gelato and ice cream, Quore Gelato and Gelato E Macchiato invite the community to savor their award-winning flavors and experience firsthand why they are recognized as leaders in the industry.

For more information on Quore Gelato and Gelato E Macchiato, visit www.quoregelato.com, or follow @quoregelato and @gelatoemacchiato on social media.

About Quore Gelato: Quore Gelato, based in Miami, Florida, is renowned for its commitment to authenticity and quality in every scoop. Named Best Ice Cream in Miami by Miami New Times for three consecutive years, Quore Gelato uses traditional Italian techniques and the finest ingredients to create a delightful gelato experience.

About Gelato E Macchiato: Gelato E Macchiato is the innovative sister brand of Quore Gelato, specializing in inventive gelato creations. Awarded Best Gelato in Miami 2024 by Miami New Times in its debut year, Gelato E Macchiato pushes the boundaries of traditional Italian gelato with unique flavors and artisanal craftsmanship.