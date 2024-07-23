The Blue Collar Recruiter and Virtual Trade School Opens in Indianapolis

Mindy Paulin is President/CEO of The Blue Collar Recruiter of Indianapolis.

The Blue Collar Recruiter of Indianapolis, a skilled labor placement firm, offers specialized hiring for employers and candidates in the blue-collar space.

BARGERSVILLE, IN, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blue Collar Recruiter (TBCR), a skilled labor permanent placement firm, has opened a franchise location to serve the Indianapolis region.

Mindy Paulin, President/CEO of the new location, is dedicated to filling the gap in the skilled labor market.

Raised on a multi-generational family farm, Paulin is well-suited to serving the needs of employers, tradespros and students seeking career starts in the essential services. Mindy and husband Chad own CMP Plumbing and CMP Electric, thriving companies located on the southside. Prior to opening The Blue Collar Recruiter and Virtual Trade School, Mindy built her career in the banking industry.

“For years I have witnessed, and experienced, the impact labor shortages have on small business growth. I understand first-hand the challenges blue collar employers face in finding qualified tradespeople. My goal is to provide a great place to source, recruit and train the skilled labor workforce right here in Central Indiana.”

The Blue Collar Recruiter and Virtual Trade School, founded by president/CEO Troy Latuff, makes it easier for hiring employers to connect with qualified trades candidates. Backed by the support and resources of a national franchise, the Indianapolis office stands poised to make a substantial impact on regional businesses and job seekers alike.

“The local need for professional tradespeople reaches far beyond plumbing, electrical and HVAC,” says Paulin. “Indianapolis has labor gaps of all kinds for great paying jobs. There are openings for mechanics, large equipment operators, warehouse logistics, truck drivers, carpenters and more.”

The Blue Collar Recruiter of Indianapolis offers an array of career opportunities across a wide range of residential and commercial trade services, including:

• All skilled trade positions, such as Technicians, Installers, Plumbers and Electricians

• Skilled positions in Aviation, Manufacturing, Transportation

• Supervisors and General Managers

• Cargo Identification/Handling/Movement

• Engineers

• Sales Professionals

• Large Equipment Operators

• Agriculture

Through the innovative Virtual Trade School, the company presents candidates with a strategic roadmap to success in the trades industry, underscoring the firm's commitment to comprehensive career development. For employers, the school serves as an affordable, online skills refresher training resource.

For more information about The Blue Collar Recruiter of Indianapolis or to connect with a member of our team, visit thebluecollarrecruiter.com/indy-south/ or call 317-740-3967.

About The Blue Collar Recruiter

Based in Austin, Texas, The Blue Collar Recruiter was founded in 2020 to bolster the growth of residential and commercial employers by sourcing highly qualified tradespeople. With a network of virtual recruiters spanning the nation, The Blue Collar Recruiter also offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in starting their own trades-based placement firm.

Nora Hawkins, The Blue Collar Recruiter

512-354-1109, nora@thebluecollarrecruiter.com

Mindy Paulin, The Blue Collar Recruiter – Indy South, 317-740-3967

MindyP@TheBlueCollarRecruiter.com TheBlueCollarRecruiter.com/Indy-South