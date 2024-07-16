EXPERIENCE RUSTIC ELEGANCE WITH GRENADIER HOMES AS BUILDER UNVEILS NEW VILLA HOME DESIGNS IN COTTONWOOD CREEK
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grenadier Homes, a leading innovator in smart-sized home designs, is proud to introduce its designer home offerings to Cottonwood Creek. This new, mini master-planned community merges the charm of the countryside with the conveniences of urban living. Grenadier Homes is building its signature Villa homes with a vintage aesthetic that pairs excellently with the rustic landscape.
Grenadier Homes' two-story connected Villas at Cottonwood Creek feature sophisticated designs with high-end details, including stone and brick exteriors and expansive windows that allow for an abundance of natural light. A majority of the builder’s homesites include creek-front lots with beautiful water views, offering residents a picturesque, relaxing environment. Inspired by pre-mass production housing, these new Villas offer expanded living rooms, seamless outdoor living spaces, serene views, flex spaces, and optional enhancements.
“Grenadier Homes is excited to join a community where residents can appreciate nature while connecting with neighbors and friends. Cottonwood Creek seamlessly combines urban conveniences with scenic beauty, enhancing the quality of life for our Villa homeowners through excellently designed homes and breathtaking surrounding spaces," said CEO John Egnatis. "We are committed to creating an atmosphere where residents can enjoy both tranquility and modern amenities, and Cottonwood Creek provides just that. You can't help but feel a sense of connectedness and community here."
Residents will have access to many amenities in the Cottonwood Creek neighborhood, including three miles of hike and bike trails, pocket parks, a playground, and a dog park. Golfers can enjoy the nearby Woodbridge Golf Club, and Lake Ray Hubbard is located directly to the east, offering swimming, fishing, and water sports out of Sapphire Bay Marina.
Just across the lake lies The Harbor in Rockwall, a stunning lakeside development boasting fine dining and specialty retail shops.
Cottonwood Creek is just five miles from the George Bush Turnpike, providing easy access to the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area. Residents can enjoy a variety of local shopping, dining, and entertainment in nearby Rockwall, Garland, and Downtown Plano.
For more information about Grenadier Homes’ new Villas in Cottonwood Creek, visit https://bit.ly/4b1FCqv.
About Grenadier Homes:
Grenadier Homes was founded by lifelong friends John Egnatis and Anthony Natale, who formed a strong bond in 1970 through their shared love of hockey. With nearly 30 years of experience crafting quality homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Grenadier Homes brings innovative, smart-sized designs to the most sought-after communities throughout the Metroplex. Our Villas and Townhomes feature expansive layouts, flexible designs, covered outdoor living areas, and a variety of entertainment spaces, bringing neighbors together to create a true sense of community. Our distinct approach to business and neighborhood development sets us apart, rooted in a history that traces back to two young friends skating on a frozen pond. Embracing Grenadier Homes’ unique heritage, we aim to enrich the lives of our homeowners by providing unmatched living experiences at a great price point.
