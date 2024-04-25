Grenadier Homes Redefines Affordable Luxury in Willow Grove
Innovative New Designs and Thoughtful Amenities in Melissa's Newest CommunityMELISSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grenadier Homes, a leading innovator in smart-sized home designs, is proud to introduce its new luxury home offerings to Willow Grove, a mini master-planned community developed with an artist’s touch. This compact community was designed with a tasteful, mid-century modern style that is unique to the area. Willow Grove will see the debut of the builder’s new detached Veranda floorplans alongside their signature Townhomes.
With prices starting from the high $300 to the low $500s, Grenadier Homes’ signature Townhomes and new detached Verandas feature modern architectural styles and inviting color palettes. Buyers will benefit from less upkeep and more convenience without having to sacrifice coveted home design features such as oversized kitchen islands, expansive living and dining areas, and outdoor living spaces. Customers have the option to further enhance their Townhome designs with the addition of free-standing bathtubs, wooden ceiling beams, fireplaces, and more.
“We are thrilled to unveil our newest home designs in Willow Grove,” said CEO John Egnatis. "Our new Veranda product and signature Townhomes are a testament to our commitment to blending timeless elegance with modern convenience. From open living spaces to designer finishes to thoughtful amenities, our homes in Willow Grove reflect our dedication to providing superior quality homes in the best communities across the Dallas area. Our goal is to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, creating inviting spaces that resonate with residents of all lifestyles, and encouraging closer relationships between neighbors. At Willow Grove, we invite you to experience the harmony of modern design and natural beauty, where every detail is crafted to enrich your everyday living."
Designed with abundant two-tone bronze windows and accented by sophisticated contrasting brick combinations, Grenadier Homes’ Townhome offerings are designed to effortlessly blend comfort, style, and functionality. Featuring front-facing 2.5 car garages, pitched roofs and expansive front porches, the Veranda home designs pay homage to the architectural trends that defined the new home styles of the 1950s. On the inside, sloped and vaulted ceilings indicate a higher attention to detail. Higher-placed windows allow for natural light without compromising wall space.
Residents can enjoy thoughtfully designed amenities including a modern community center that features a stunning custom mural, a fitness center overlooking a resort-style pool, and a dog park with a secluded dog swimming area.
With a direct link to the I-75 corridor and Highway 121 on ramp, residents will have easy access to the surrounding DFW area. Also nearby is Historic Downtown McKinney, with its eclectic shops and dining options.
For more information about Grenadier Homes’ pre-sale opportunities in Willow Grove, visit https://grenadierhomes.com/communities/willow-grove-townhomes/
About Grenadier Homes:
Grenadier Homes was founded by lifelong friends John Egnatis and Anthony Natale, who formed a strong bond in 1970 through their shared love of hockey. With nearly 30 years of experience crafting quality homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Grenadier Homes brings innovative, smart-sized designs to the most sought-after communities throughout the Metroplex. Our single-story Villas, detached Verandas, and two-story Townhomes feature expansive layouts, flexible designs, covered outdoor living areas, and a variety of entertainment spaces, bringing neighbors together to create a true sense of community. Our distinct approach to business and neighborhood development sets us apart, rooted in a history that traces back to two young friends skating on a frozen pond. Embracing Grenadier Homes’ unique heritage, we aim to enrich the lives of our homeowners by providing unmatched living experiences at a great price point.
