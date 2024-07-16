Submit Release
Learn to Hunt program opens registration for waterfowl course

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook waterfowl to women who have little to no waterfowl hunting experience.

“Waterfowl hunting can be challenging and this course will teach basic strategies, proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, prepare and cook them,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

The Aug. 24 course costs $35 and will be held at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City, from 2 to 7 p.m. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. For more information and to begin the registration process, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=3117

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR, Iowa Hunter Ed
Instructor Association and Delta Waterfowl. It's part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

