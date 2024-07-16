Fishing regulations to be relaxed at McKinley Lake in Creston

CRESTON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is relaxing the fishing regulations at McKinley Lake in Creston. The city of Creston will begin to drain the lake in August as part of a lake restoration project.

McKinley Lake, constructed in the 1870s, has accumulated a lot of sediment and nutrients over time causing poor water quality that impacts outdoor recreation opportunities on the community lake.

The City of Creston’s Park and Recreation Board has made improvements to the lake’s watershed to reduce the amount of sediment and nutrients washing into the lake. In-lake work is the final step in the lake restoration process. Planned improvements include targeted dredging, improving shoreline access and adding fish habitat, a fishing pier and small boat/canoe/kayak access.

Anglers with a valid fishing license may harvest any size or number of largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and all other fish species from McKinley Lake. Any number of fishing poles or jug fishing is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules. Trot lines will be allowed (name and address must be attached), however lines may not be set across the entire water body. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters. All navigation rules still apply.

Liberalized fishing regulations for McKinley Lake will be in effect immediately. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Removal of the two line/two hook fishing restriction; anglers must be within visual sight of the lines.

For more information contact Andy Jansen, Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist at 641-464-3108 or Corey Carlton, Iowa DNR Conservation Officer at 641-414-2173.