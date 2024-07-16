U.S. News & World Report Ranks John Muir Health’s Medical Centers Among Top Hospitals in Region and Top 16 in California

Walnut Creek Medical Center has at least one nationally ranked service for the 18th straight year

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITE STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers were two of only 466 hospitals (10% of the 4,500 hospitals evaluated nationwide) to earn the designation of Best Regional Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list of America's Best Hospitals released today. To earn this distinction, each medical center had to earn at least one national ranking in a specialty or at least seven ratings of “high performing” across the procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

For the 2024-25 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 160 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers are tied at #2 out of nearly 50 hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area, which includes hospitals in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties. The two medical centers are also ranked among the top 16 (Concord #16 and Walnut Creek #16) in the state out of 418 hospitals.

“Our physicians, nurses, clinical and support staff, and volunteers focus every day on quality, safety, patient experience and excellence,” said Jane Willemsen, Chief Operating Officer at John Muir Health. “These recognitions reinforce to our patients and community that they can continue to rely on John Muir Health for the very best care in a range of specialties and conditions.”

For the 18th consecutive year, the Walnut Creek Medical Center had at least one service nationally ranked -- one of less than 4% of medical centers across the country that achieved a national ranking. The Walnut Creek Medical Center was nationally ranked in Obstetrics & Gynecology (#27). The medical center also ranked as high performing in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopedics, and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. In addition, Walnut Creek was rated as high performing in 12 adult procedures and conditions, including Colon Cancer Surgery, Gynecological Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, and Stroke.

The Concord Medical Center was ranked as high performing in five specialties, including Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. In addition, the Concord Medical Center was rated as high performing in 13 adult procedures and conditions, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Stroke, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

“These rankings reflect the talent, skills, empathy and teamwork of our clinicians and staff,” said Dr. Russell Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health. “Every day, they fulfill our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve with quality and compassion.”

“Choosing the right hospital to match your needs shouldn't be a guessing game,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals provides patients and their families clear, data-driven insights on hospital performance and empowers Americans to choose the facility best suited to their specific health care needs.”

Between the two medical centers, John Muir Health has more than 800 licensed beds. The Walnut Creek Medical Center also serves as the designated trauma center for Contra Costa County. In addition, the health system offers a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians to care for patients.

