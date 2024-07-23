Examined Life Introduces Revolutionary TotalSkin Package Featuring Genius RF and LaseMD Ultra Treatments
These treatments are not just about addressing skin issues; they're about enhancing well-being and confidence.”YORK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Examined Life is proud to announce the launch of the TotalSkin package, a cutting-edge skincare solution combining the innovative technologies of Genius® RF and LaseMD Ultra™. This comprehensive treatment package is expertly designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including acne, textural issues, and skin tightening, for those who wish to avoid more invasive surgeries, marking a significant advancement in cosmetic treatments.
— Dr. Kathryn Brokus
Genius® RF is a microneedling treatment that utilizes radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen and elastin production. GeniusRF is renowned for its precision and ability to deliver energy at the optimal depth. Key advantages include customized treatments tailored to individual needs, enhanced by real-time feedback.
LaseMD Ultra™ transforms skin rejuvenation with its advanced, non-ablative, fractionated technology. This customizable system treats a range of skin issues, specifically targeting the face, neck, and décolletage. LaseMD Ultra™ is celebrated for its fast and consistent results with little to no downtime. It can be used on more diverse skin types, unlike other RF devices and lasers.
"TotalSkin packages are allowing us to help people with melasma, acne scarring, and sun damage (even on people with darker skin tones) at Examined Life," says Dr. Kathryn Brokus. "This combination of Genius® RF and LaseMD Ultra™ technologies enables us to offer a comprehensive approach to skincare. These treatments are not just about addressing skin issues; they're about enhancing well-being and confidence. Our goal is always to help our patients not only look their best but feel their best, too.”
Those interested in exploring these innovative treatments can contact Examined Life to schedule a consultation. For more information, please visit https://examinedlifellc.com/ or contact their office at 207-977-0333.
ABOUT EXAMINED LIFE
Examined Life is a lifestyle medicine practice in York, Maine. Their mission is to provide a personalized approach to health and wellness by utilizing a combination of osteopathic techniques, coaching, fitness, and skin care. At the heart of their services is Direct Primary Care for families, supplemented with support and attention for skincare needs with a range of treatments from Glo2 facials, to Botox and Juvederm fillers, to medical weight loss, to bioidentical hormone replacement, osteopathic manipulation, IV hydration, and physician-led yoga. They also have a monthly book club to discuss books that nourish the soul. Examined Life understands that achieving optimal health is a journey, and they are present to support patients every step of the way.
