Emerson College Strengthens Data Security with Zenphi
Due to Zenphi, the ability to audit Google Drive security has improved significantly. We are now saving up to 40-50 hours annually per workflow, eliminating the need for manual file-sharing audits.”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerson College, a prestigious institution known for its programs in communications and the arts, has chosen Zenphi to automate Google Workspace-related tasks to enhance data security and compliance. This strategic decision underscores the college's commitment to safeguarding its Google Drive environment and secure IT operations automation.
— Francis Frain, the AVP of Information Security at Emerson College
Background
Emerson College, having recently standardized on Google Drive storage and facing new data limits enforced by Google, sought a flexible solution for auditing security and usage. Despite leveraging native GAM capabilities, the IT team realized the need for an additional layer of automation to reduce the burden of manual tasks and to automate communication to users. They had the option to script the automation from scratch or to implement Zenphi automations – a choice that was clear due to Zenphi's efficiency and speed, especially compared to scripting.
Challenges
1) Automated security auditing: Emerson College was looking for a resource-efficient way to audit files and folders shared externally or domain-wide.
2) User Notification: Identifying and notifying users accessing files from a suspended user was a manual, time-consuming, and error-prone process.
3) Data Management: There was a need to streamline data review, organization, and analysis to support better decision-making.
4) Workflow Automation: The college needed a flexible solution to automate workflows end-to-end according to internal processes without necessitating changes.
Solution
After evaluating different tools and platforms, Emerson College chose Zenphi, a popular Google admin tool, to automate and enhance its data security processes within Google Workspace. Zenphi provided document generation, task assignment, and scheduled runs, along with the flexibility and customization needed to address the college's unique challenges at an affordable cost.
Implementation
— Automated Security Audits: Zenphi automated the auditing of externally or domain-wide shared files and folders in Google Drive, ensuring that any unintentionally shared files were promptly identified and addressed without manual intervention.
— User Notifications: Emerson College's IT team built an automated workflow using Zenphi to identify and notify users who accessed files from suspended users in the last 60 days. This proactive approach prevents data loss and promotes best practices in data security.
– Workflow Automation: Zenphi’s comprehensive platform significantly reduced the manual workload for the IT department, saving approximately 40 to 50 hours annually per workflow. This ensured efficient and secure task completion without breaching Google Workspace security best practices.
Results
1) Improved Security Posture: With automated audits and notifications, Emerson College can easily help users review and maintain security for important data.
2) Enhanced IT Department Efficiency: Automation of repetitive tasks improved overall productivity of the IT team.
— We are thrilled to partner with Emerson College and support their mission to enhance data security and compliance. Zenphi's platform is designed to deliver seamless automation for Google Workspace users, and it’s gratifying to see the substantial impact it has made, said Vahid Taslimi, CEO at Zenphi.
About Emerson College
Emerson College is a renowned institution dedicated to communication and the arts. The college offers an array of programs designed to inspire and educate the next generation of leaders in these fields.
About Zenphi
Zenphi is the leading no-code process automation platform built from the ground up for Google Workspace users, enabling them to automate business processes of any complexity end-to-end in a matter of hours. As an ISO 27001 certified company, our commitment to innovation, security, and excellence drives us to deliver exceptional results that meet the evolving needs of our users.
