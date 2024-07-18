Gill Raunta's New Book "Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda" Celebrates Punjabi Culture and History
Punjabi Author Gill Raunta Launches First Ticketed Book Event for his New Book "Hello, Main Lahore ton BoldaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gill Raunta Productions is thrilled to announce the release of "Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda," the latest travelogue by renowned Punjabi Artist lyricist & author Gurwinder Singh, popularly known as Gill Raunta. This landmark publication marks the first Punjabi literary work to be introduced through a ticketed event, highlighting its unique cultural significance and broad appeal.
"Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda" debuted in April 2024 at a highly anticipated launch event, making history as the first Punjabi book release celebrated through ticketed admission. The event not only showcased the travelogue but also served as a vibrant celebration of Punjabi culture and literature, attracting a diverse audience eager to engage with Gill Raunta's insightful narrative.
Following the successful launch, Gill Raunta embarked on a global tour to promote his book, engaging with the Punjabi diaspora across Dubai, Canada, the United States, and Australia. These events provide a platform for fans to interact with the author and delve deeper into the themes of his travelogue, fostering a deeper appreciation for Punjabi heritage and literary art.
Published by Gill Raunta Productions, "Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda" has quickly become a bestseller, now in its ninth print edition with over 15,000 copies sold. This resounding success underscores the travelogue's resonance with readers and its significant contribution to contemporary Punjabi literature.after huges success this book right book now available in hindi and urdu language.
"Hello, Main Lahore ton Bolda" is more than just a book; it's an invitation to explore the rich tapestry of Punjabi culture, history, and personal identity. Readers are taken on a journey that celebrates the spirit of Lahore and its profound influence on Punjabi identity.
For further information about the book, upcoming tour dates, or to arrange an interview with Gurwinder Singh 'Gill Raunta,' please visit https://gillraunta.shop/.
About the Artist
Gill Raunta, a celebrated artist from Punjab, India, has rapidly emerged as a distinctive voice in the Pop music scene. His music—a unique blend of Indian Pop—features captivating melodies, infectious rhythms, and heartfelt lyrics. Gill masterfully combines traditional Indian instruments with modern electronic elements, creating a mesmerizing sound that resonates with listeners worldwide. His deep connection to Indian culture and profound expertise in Pop music allows him to craft a sound that transcends genres, connecting with a diverse audience and establishing him as a creative force in the dynamic world of Pop music.
Beyond his musical pursuits, Gill has also ventured into acting, making an impressive debut in the Punjabi film "Yes I Am Student," alongside the late Sidhu Moosewala and Mandy Takhar. As a songwriter, he has contributed to the success of notable artists such as Manmohan waris Ammy Virk, Gurnam Bhullar, leaving a significant mark on the Punjabi music and film industries.
About the Book
Inspired by a poignant phone call from Lahore in 2022, Gill Raunta's book, "Hello! Mai Lahore Toh Bolda," translates to "Hello! I speak from Lahore." This book delves into the deep-rooted connections and shared heritage between people across the India-Pakistan divide. Through his narrative, Gill illuminates the common humanity and cultural links that unite people, transcending the barriers of geography and politics. The launch of his book celebrates a powerful message of unity and cultural appreciation, inviting readers to explore the bonds that bring us together in a divided world.
About Gill Raunta Productions
Gill Raunta Productions is dedicated to promoting Punjabi culture and literature through innovative publishing projects. With a focus on quality and cultural relevance, the company aims to bring the best of Punjabi creativity to a global audience.
