The Dolphin Company in the Responsible Companies Ranking for the 3rd Consecutive Year
We're committed to creating memorable, eco-friendly experiences and fair workplaces, innovating for everyone's benefit.
We are committed to creating unforgettable experiences in harmony with the environment and ensuring fair working spaces. We innovate to benefit employees, visitors, and communities.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO , July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, operator of globally recognized parks such as Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana and Garrafon Park, was recognized for the third consecutive year in the Ranking of Responsible Companies by Expansión Magazine due to its good practices in social, environmental, and governance areas.
— Dulce Marchan, Human Value Manager at The Dolphin Company.
The Responsible Companies Ranking of Expansión Magazine evaluates the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies of the operation of Mexican or foreign companies with operations in Mexico that wish to be part of this important list. For The Dolphin Company to be recognized, it was necessary to analyze various indicators of each area, among which are:
Environmental measures: Use of water, energy, waste production, and greenhouse gas emissions.
Social measures: Diversity, gender parity, employment practices and policies, health and safety, and social responsibility are measured.
Corporate governance measures: We analyze whether the company has a code of ethics, anti-corruption policies, and diversity within its board of directors and at the executive level.
"We are committed to creating and sharing unforgettable experiences in harmony with the environment, carrying out actions that give back a little of the much that our planet gives us, and guaranteeing workspaces in which our associates can develop personally and professionally fairly and equitably. We will continue to innovate our practices to be better every day because our company has much to give to our collaborators, visitors, and communities where we have a presence," said Dulce Marchan, Human Value Manager at The Dolphin Company.
In addition to being part of the Responsible Companies Ranking for the third time, The Dolphin Company has been recognized as a Socially Responsible Company (SRC) for more than 19 consecutive years thanks to the alignment of its practices with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Compact Principles.
Dolphin Connection is one of the examples of how our facilities reflect our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. We have implemented initiatives that promote responsible tourism and environmental conservation, aligned with our mission to offer unforgettable experiences in harmony with nature.
About The Dolphin Company:
For more than 29 years, The Dolphin Company, a park operator with a global presence, has provided 'The experience of a lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors in its more than 30 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States of America, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare and preservation and care for the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com.
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Detrás del Bienestar Animal | Dolphin Discovery