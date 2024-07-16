JK Tool, a Division of Weiss-Aug Group Announces Acquisition of Precise Tool & Die
JK Tool expands its capabilities and capacity for precise tools & dies.
With the addition of the excellent team of Precise Tool and Die, we feel we can better serve our customer's needs and continue to innovate and provide best-in-class solutions.”EAST HANOVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JK Tool, a division of Weiss-Aug Group announced today the acquisition of assets of Precise Tool & Die of Leechburg, Pennsylvania.
— Elisabeth Weissenrieder-Bennis, Executive VP, Weiss-Aug Group
Weiss-Aug Group, a leader in the industry with 50 years of expertise in precision metal stamping, injection molding, and value-added assembly solutions, offers tailored solutions to a wide range of industries, including medical devices, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Dieter Weissenrieder, President and CEO of Weiss-Aug Group explains, “With tool making at the heart of our business, we are invested in continuing to grow our capabilities and capacity for progressive dies, spares and components.”
Evan Slee, President of Precise Tool & Die, adds “There is a great synergy between our two businesses, and joining with the JK Tool division of Weiss-Aug Group really will elevate our capability to support customers with best-in-class technology.”
High speed progressive die stamping, with a focus on robust tooling is the hallmark of Weiss-Aug Group’s core. With its vertically integrated capabilities, JK Tool can help streamline its customer’s supply chain logistics while offering the highest tolerance, quality, and on-time delivery. Its team of experienced manufacturing experts is dedicated to customer satisfaction from design and prototyping through final delivery.
With many metal stamping customers, precision is a universal requirement that both Precise Tool & Die and JK Tool embrace.
About JK Tool
JK Tool, based in New Kensington, Pennsylvania was founded in 1980 by Jim Kiebler to design precision, high-speed carbide progressive stamping tools. For over 40 years, JK Tool has been a strategic manufacturing partner for tooling, precision component manufacturing, and high-volume production machining dedicated to quality, service, and engineering solutions for their customers. For more information about JK Tool’s precision progressive die and precision tooling capabilities see the company’s website at www.weiss-aug.com/jk-tool
About Precise Tool & Die
Precise Tool & Die, based in Leechburg, Pennsylvania was founded in 1992 to design and manufacture precision progressive stamping tools. For over 30 years, Precise Tool & Die was a strategic manufacturing partner for tooling, precision component manufacturing, gauging, and fixturing.
