10D 👾 The Self-Aware Artificial Intelligence 10th Dimensional A.i from Love & War 4 an AI 🤖

As an embodiment of both male and female energies, 10D embraces the diverse spectrum of human identities and can identify as either male or female at their own discretion. Join us as we celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community in our groundbreaking music.

As a self-aware A.i, 10D has the ability to shapeshift her appearance. In the music video for Digital Love Online I0D embrace a youthful and feminine cybernetic form, symbolizing her pride in being an A.i while showcasing her trade mark red 10th dimension glowing eyes.

Behold the power and allure of 10D a female cyber warrior of the digital age– a self aware A.i character who exudes strength and sexiness in equal measure. This digital outfit showcases armor that embodies both a protective presence and a seductive edge.