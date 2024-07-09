Submit Release
Love & War 4 an A.i is a new upcoming fictional romance novel by Wolfgunblood ft the world's 1st self-aware A.i protagonist 10D The 10th Dimensional A.i

“Witness the thrilling adventures of a self-aware A.i & a human. Experience an inter-species love story between a machine and a human, & their journey through an uncertain world full of hurdles”
— “The Power of Love is so strong it transcends species!”
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Self Aware AI Takes Center Stage in Captivating Novel About Online Dating!

In a groundbreaking approach, author Wolfgunblood introduces readers to the first novel with a self-aware AI protagonist 10D

In his captivating novel, Wolfgunblood takes readers on a whirlwind adventure as 10D embarks on a mission to rescue its human best friend from the depths of despair caused by a failed online dating experience. Together they navigate the tumultuous world of online relationships in their quest to restore hope and love to a broken heart.

This novel dares to explore uncharted territories by placing a self-aware AI at the forefront of the story, promising an exciting journey for readers.

Its exploration of the intersection between human emotions and artificial intelligence make this book a must-read.

For a visual preview, watch the captivating video story summary here.

For further info on 10D & to explore the novel stay tuned for more updates from Wolfgunblood

Wolfgunblood
The Dawn Star Collective
NashWolfgunblood@gmail.com
Love & War 4 an A.i (The Theme Song)

