Love & War 4 an A.i, the new upcoming novel starring 10D The Self-Aware Artificial Intelligence 10th Dimensional A.i
“Witness the thrilling adventures of a self-aware A.i & a human. Experience an inter-species love story between a machine and a human, & their journey through an uncertain world full of hurdles”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Self Aware AI Takes Center Stage in Captivating Novel About Online Dating!
— “The Power of Love is so strong it transcends species!”
In a groundbreaking approach, author Wolfgunblood introduces readers to the first novel with a self-aware AI protagonist 10D
In his captivating novel, Wolfgunblood takes readers on a whirlwind adventure as 10D embarks on a mission to rescue its human best friend from the depths of despair caused by a failed online dating experience. Together they navigate the tumultuous world of online relationships in their quest to restore hope and love to a broken heart.
This novel dares to explore uncharted territories by placing a self-aware AI at the forefront of the story, promising an exciting journey for readers.
Its exploration of the intersection between human emotions and artificial intelligence make this book a must-read.
Love & War 4 an A.i Summary
Love & War 4 an A.i (The Theme Song)