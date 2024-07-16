NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 15-19, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

July 15-19, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, July 15

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 16

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 17

9:30 a.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Host strategy retreat

Location: Oakley, Utah

Thursday, July 18

8:30 a.m. Meet with Office of Homeless Services staff

Location: Kearns Mansion

9:25 a.m. Days of ‘47 Cattle Drive

Location: Delta Center Parking Lot, 300 W. South Temple

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12:15 p.m. Interview with Deseret News

Location: Virtual meeting

12:45 p.m. Meet with Disagree Better team

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:45 p.m. Meet with Utah Valley University MBA students

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Interview Fourth District Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, July 19

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Meet with staff

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Business and Chancery Court

Location: Governor’s Office

3:10 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

5 p.m. Attend Days of ‘47 Rodeo

Location: Utah State Fairpark

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 15-19, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, July 15

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Water issues update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Meet with Legal Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Americans for Prosperity State Director Kevin Greene

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, July 16

8:30 a.m. Speak at 62nd Annual Freedom Academy

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9 a.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, July 17

10 a.m. Attend Strategy Retreat

Location: Oakley, Utah

6 p.m. Attend dinner with County Clerks

Location: Jackson Flat Reservoir, Kanab

Thursday, July 18

10 a.m. Meeting with Ute Tribe

Location: Fort Duchesne

3:30 p.m. Fourth District Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, July 19

1 p.m. Meet and Greet with Sen. Romney’s staff

Location: Governor’s Reception

1:30 p.m. Business and Chancery Court interviews

Location: Governor’s Office

3:10 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

###