NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 15-19, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 15-19, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 15
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 16
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 17
9:30 a.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Host strategy retreat
Location: Oakley, Utah
Thursday, July 18
8:30 a.m. Meet with Office of Homeless Services staff
Location: Kearns Mansion
9:25 a.m. Days of ‘47 Cattle Drive
Location: Delta Center Parking Lot, 300 W. South Temple
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12:15 p.m. Interview with Deseret News
Location: Virtual meeting
12:45 p.m. Meet with Disagree Better team
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:45 p.m. Meet with Utah Valley University MBA students
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Interview Fourth District Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, July 19
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Meet with staff
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Business and Chancery Court
Location: Governor’s Office
3:10 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
5 p.m. Attend Days of ‘47 Rodeo
Location: Utah State Fairpark
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 15-19, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 15
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Water issues update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1 p.m. Meet with Legal Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with Americans for Prosperity State Director Kevin Greene
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, July 16
8:30 a.m. Speak at 62nd Annual Freedom Academy
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9 a.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Wednesday, July 17
10 a.m. Attend Strategy Retreat
Location: Oakley, Utah
6 p.m. Attend dinner with County Clerks
Location: Jackson Flat Reservoir, Kanab
Thursday, July 18
10 a.m. Meeting with Ute Tribe
Location: Fort Duchesne
3:30 p.m. Fourth District Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, July 19
1 p.m. Meet and Greet with Sen. Romney’s staff
Location: Governor’s Reception
1:30 p.m. Business and Chancery Court interviews
Location: Governor’s Office
3:10 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
