Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,372 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 15-19, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

July 15-19, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 15 

No public meetings 

Tuesday, July 16 

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 17 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Host strategy retreat 

Location: Oakley, Utah

Thursday, July 18

8:30 a.m. Meet with Office of Homeless Services staff

Location: Kearns Mansion

9:25 a.m. Days of ‘47 Cattle Drive 

Location: Delta Center Parking Lot, 300 W. South Temple 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

12:15 p.m. Interview with Deseret News  

Location: Virtual meeting 

12:45 p.m. Meet with Disagree Better team

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2:45 p.m. Meet with Utah Valley University MBA students

Location: Virtual meeting 

3:30 p.m. Interview Fourth District Court candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, July 19 

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference 

Location: PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11:15 a.m. Meet with staff

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for Business and Chancery Court 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:10 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

5 p.m. Attend Days of ‘47 Rodeo 

Location: Utah State Fairpark 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

July 15-19, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 15 

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Water issues update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Meet with Legal Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Americans for Prosperity State Director Kevin Greene

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, July 16 

8:30 a.m. Speak at 62nd Annual Freedom Academy

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9 a.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, July 17 

10 a.m. Attend Strategy Retreat 

Location: Oakley, Utah 

6 p.m. Attend dinner with County Clerks

Location: Jackson Flat Reservoir, Kanab

Thursday, July 18

10 a.m. Meeting with Ute Tribe

Location: Fort Duchesne

3:30 p.m. Fourth District Court interviews 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, July 19 

1 p.m. Meet and Greet with Sen. Romney’s staff

Location: Governor’s Reception 

1:30 p.m. Business and Chancery Court interviews 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:10 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office

###

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 15-19, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more