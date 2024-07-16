Sandia Heights Artists Studio Tour Emphasizes Variety
Join 43 artists for two days of creativity and inspiration to explore the diverse works of local artists, from paintings to sculptures and more.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 21st Sandia Heights Artists Studio Tour takes place September 7 and 8, 2024, in the Sandia Heights neighborhood located near the intersection of Tramway and Paseo Del Norte in Albuquerque (follow the signs). Forty-three accomplished artists will participate at fourteen locations in a scenic neighborhood nestled in the foothills.
This free event continues to evolve with new work from established artists, several new guest artists, and an increasing range and quality of work. Each stop features three or four different artists who work in pottery to painting, woodworking to wearable creations, glass art to algorithm art---to name a few--- the offerings will delight. You might find an irresistible piece to enhance your home, to gift, or even to immediately wear! Take advantage of this opportunity to purchase directly from a local artist.
In addition, a preview show with examples of each artist’s work will be featured throughout August at The Gallery ABQ in Hoffmantown at 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE. Events during the month will include the First Friday Arts Crawl, August 2, 2024, as well as a Meet the Artists reception Saturday, August 10, noon-4PM. For more gallery information visit www.thegalleryabq.com.
For those who are traveling or meeting visitors, the Albuquerque Sunport will host a sampling of Sandia Heights artists’ work in a showcase exhibit at the entrance to the lower level parking from August 1 through August 29.
The Sandia Heights Artists proudly support La Mesa Arts Academy, a free after-school program for students at La Mesa Elementary School. For more information about the tour, including an interactive map and brochure, visit www.sandiaheightsartists.com.
