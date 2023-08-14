Sandia Heights Artists Studio Tour
The Sandia Heights Artists Studio Tour will be held September 9 & 10, 2023 in the Sandia Heights neighborhood located near the intersection of Tramway and Paseo Del Norte (follow the signs). Fifty accomplished artists will participate at 15 locations in a compact neighborhood nestled in the foothills.
This year marks the twentieth anniversary of this free event, and it is bigger than ever. The artists, many of whom are award-winning, will show their work big and small ranging from pottery to painting, woodworking to wearable creations, and jewelry to algorithm art, just to name a few. Come with curiosity and leave surprised at the range and quality of the artists. You might find an irresistible piece to enhance your home, to gift, or even to immediately wear! The Sandia Heights artists proudly support La Mesa Arts Academy, a free after-school program for students at La Mesa Elementary School. For more information (or to download a brochure), www.sandiaheightsartists.com
