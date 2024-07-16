Large sapphires & emeralds, Bentley coupe, classic Mustang, and Cartier in upcoming online auction by Kings Auctions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kings Auctions presents their next luxury auction on July 24, 2024 starting at 6:00 PM PDT.
Featured in the auction is a 71 carat sapphire and diamond necklace, a 20 carat emerald and diamond ring, a collection of Cartier jewelry, a Bentley coupe, a restored 1967 Mustang, and rare guitar collection.
Also for your consideration you will find fine art by Pablo Picasso, Keith Haring, Warhol, Dali, Isaac Rabinovitch, Paolo (Veronese) Caliari, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Georges Rouault, Peter Max, Emile Galle art glass, Retablo Religious art, and designer items like Chopard, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Versace.
Lot 1507 is a 18K white gold, sapphire and diamond necklace in a Riviera style. The sapphire is a step-cut oval, with 71.65 total carat weight. There are also 225 round brilliant cut diamonds with a total weight of 8.94 ct. A sapphire of this size, with such clarity, is a rare find indeed.
Lot 1508 follows with a 18K yellow gold emerald ring with a pave set eternity shank measuring 4.00 mm wide with an open set diamond gallery. The oval cabochon emerald weights 20.53 carats and measurements: 18.5 x 15.5 x 9.75 mm. There are also 140 round brilliant cut diamonds, with a total of 2.90 carats.
Lot 1 is a 1967, one owner, Ford Mustang from California. Restoration in 2004 included new paint, interior, and engine work. The stallion runs great, looks great, and is reliable for daily use. Clean Carfax of course. The starting price of $15,000 has produced great interest as the vehicle already has over 100 buyers bookmarking the lot.
Lot 6 is a 2004 Bentley Continental GT with 89k miles. This 12 cylinder luxury car is like driving on a cloud and already has an active opening bid of $10,000.00
Lot 0361 is just one of the rare guitars offered for sale. This beauty is a 1955 Gibson ES-175 electric guitar with 89 bidders watching, and a current bid of $3000.00.
Register to participate as this is a one-time only auction.
Allie Jones
