Shelby County Resident Arrested on Sales Tax Fraud and Theft

MEMPHIS - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Robert Deibel III. Deibel was booked into the Shelby County Jail Monday.

On July 11, 2024, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Deibel on a Class B felony of theft of property over $60,000 and 11 counts of sales tax fraud. If convicted, Deibel could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $25,000 for the theft charge and up to two years and fined up to $3,000 for each charge of sales tax fraud.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###