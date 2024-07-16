Ambassador Software Announces Strategic Hires to Bolster Sales Department
Under the leadership of Ryan McDonald, Ambassador welcomes Sumner Maesaka as SMB Account Executive and Matt Gauthier as Client Development Account Executive.
SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador, a leading innovator in the social commerce space, is thrilled to announce the latest additions to its dynamic Sales Department. Under the leadership of Ryan McDonald, the department welcomes Sumner Maesaka as SMB Account Executive and Matt Gauthier as Client Development Account Executive.
— Geoff McDonald
Sumner Maesaka brings a wealth of experience in small and medium business sales, having demonstrated a proven track record of driving growth and building strong client relationships. Sumner previously excelled in his role at Privacy Dynamics, where he was responsible for expanding market reach and significantly increasing revenue. His expertise will be instrumental as Ambassador continues to expand its footprint in the SMB market.
Matt Gauthier, with his extensive background in client development, is set to enhance Ambassador's ability to nurture and grow its client base. Matt comes from a successful tenure at Fisher Investments, where he honed his skills in client acquisition and retention, as well as developed innovative strategies to deepen client engagement. Additionally, Matt has significant experience from his roles at LiveRamp and PushSpring, where he was instrumental in driving client success and developing data-driven strategies to enhance customer engagement. His strategic approach to client engagement will play a crucial role in further strengthening Ambassador’s position in the industry.
Ambassador is experiencing unprecedented growth, adding new features every quarter, and is on track to offer seven comprehensive modules by the end of 2024. This expansion enables Ambassador to address the diverse needs of the Customer Engagement and Retention market, providing the first end-to-end platform that empowers brands to capitalize on all aspects of engagement.
In addition to these strategic hires, Ambassador is forging partnerships with cutting-edge Client Communication Platforms. These alliances ensure that our clients have access to the most advanced tools for client communication, further enhancing their ability to connect with and retain their customers effectively.
“We are excited to welcome Sumner and Matt to the Ambassador family,” said Ryan McDonald, Head of Sales. “Their expertise and dedication will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”
Geoff McDonald, CEO of Ambassador, added, “As we continue our rapid growth, it is essential to have a strong team in place to drive our vision forward. The addition of Sumner and Matt to our Sales Department strengthens our ability to serve our clients and innovate within the industry. Their contributions will be key as we expand our platform and partnerships to provide unparalleled customer engagement solutions.”
**About Ambassador**
Ambassador is at the forefront of social commerce innovation, providing a robust platform for customer engagement and retention. With a rapidly expanding suite of features and products, Ambassador enables brands to effectively manage and optimize all aspects of customer interaction, driving growth and loyalty.
Jeremy Foreshew
Ambassador Software
+1 310-962-3544
