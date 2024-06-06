Ambassador Software Welcomes Industry Leaders to Advisory Committee to Propel Generative Social Commerce Innovation
Ambassador Software, a leading SaaS platform and innovator in social commerce, announces the addition of key industry leaders to its advisory committee.
Ambassador Software, a leading SaaS platform and innovator in social commerce, is proud to announce the addition of distinguished industry leaders to its advisory committee. This strategic move comes ahead of the company's groundbreaking AI feature release, positioning Ambassador at the forefront of the Generative Social Commerce space.
— John Larson
Strategic Vision and Leadership: Why These Advisors Matter
As Ambassador Software prepares to unveil a series of groundbreaking AI features, the expertise of its new advisory committee members will be pivotal. These advisors bring a wealth of knowledge in product management, telecommunications, legal strategy, and corporate development, which will be instrumental in driving innovation, securing strategic partnerships, and accelerating growth.
Meet Ambassador’s New Advisors:
Ryan LaMirand
Former CEO of Prizelogic and Helm, Ryan LaMirand, brings extensive experience in product management, data, and digital transformation. His expertise in consumer engagement, eCommerce, loyalty, and promotional strategies will drive technological advancements and business results for Ambassador.
"People buy from people they trust. Ambassador Software helps your business grow by turning your customer base into your most passionate brand advocates," notes LaMirand.
John Larson
Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Zipwhip and current head of North American Business Development and Carrier Relations for Twilio, John Larson, has a deep understanding of telecommunications, corporate development, and SaaS technologies. His strategic insights will guide Ambassador's growth, ensuring the company effectively leverages Generative AI to connect businesses with consumers.
"Ambassador has all the components to marry up consumers and businesses with both a product and customer-led growth model that leverages the best Generative AI has to offer," asserts Larson.
Charlie Carter
With over 25 years of legal experience, Charlie Carter has counseled CEOs and boards of directors of numerous startup and growth-stage companies. His expertise in strategic partnerships and team development will support Ambassador in its next growth stage, creating sustainable business growth and attracting top-tier talent and investors.
"It’s been my pleasure to help Ambassador and Geoff McDonald identify and retain great leaders and investors, and I’m excited to support the company in its next stage of growth," says Carter.
Tyler Davidson
A seasoned strategic business and corporate development executive, Tyler Davidson has held leadership roles in telecommunications, software, AI/ML, and data. His experience will enhance Ambassador’s ability to grow strategically across industries and geographies, ensuring robust and scalable growth.
About Ambassador Software
Ambassador Software’s SaaS platform leads the Generative Social Commerce industry with advanced customer-led growth solutions. By restoring direct customer-brand relationships, Ambassador accelerates growth through personalized advocacy, engagement, and incentive programs.
For more information, visit www.getambassador.com.
