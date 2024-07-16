Submit Release
EVNNE to Embark on their First North American Showcase Tour, RIDE WITH EVNNE

Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVNNE is set to embark on their first North American showcase tour, RIDE WITH EVNNE. The group will be kicking off the tour in Montreal on August 7th and will be performing in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, San Juan, Fort Worth, Mexico City, and Los Angeles.

August 7th: Montreal | Le National
August 8th: Chicago | Thalia Hall
August 11th: New York | Racket NYC
August 13th: Atlanta | Buckhead Theatre
August 16th: San Juan | Teatro Inter Bayamón
August 18th: Fort Worth | Ridglea Theater
August 22nd: Mexico City | Auditorio BB
August 24th: Los Angeles | Vermont Hollywood

RIDE WITH EVNNE follows the completion of their 2024 EVNNE FAN-CONCERT [SQUAD:R] ASIA TOUR in May, where they performed in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Osaka, and Yokohama. Ahead of the tour, EVNNE recently released their third mini-album, RIDE or DIE on June 17th.

ABOUT EVNNE

EVNNE is a seven-member South Korean boy group managed by Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on September 19th, 2023. The members include KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, all of whom have already been recognized for their talents through music survival shows, most notably, Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET. The group name EVNNE, which stands for “Evening’s Newest Étoiles,” holds the members’ wishes to shine higher and brighter than anybody else and to have all eyes on them.

Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
evnne@helixpublicity.com

