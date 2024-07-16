EGLE, US Ecology – Detroit South enter nearly $1M agreement to address hazardous waste violations

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and EQ Detroit Inc. (doing business as US Ecology – Detroit South) have entered a consent order to resolve violations of state and federal waste regulations at the 1923 Frederick Street, Detroit, site. The order requires US Ecology – Detroit South to pay an upfront penalty to the State of Michigan of $34,225, and $24,307 to reimburse the state for enforcement costs. An additional $927,423 will be used to fund an escrow account for use in the development of supplemental environmental projects (SEPs) to benefit the community.

“The health and safety of all Michiganders is our top priority,” said Phil Roos, EGLE director. “This nearly $1 million agreement goes a long way toward ensuring that the people who live in this community feel protected. They deserve to know that facilities handling potentially dangerous wastes in their community are doing so responsibly and in accordance with all rules and laws designed to ensure consistent and thorough safety procedures are followed.”

US Ecology – Detroit South is an 11.5-acre commercial waste treatment facility, licensed by EGLE to manage both hazardous and non-hazardous wastes. The facility treats and solidifies waste before sending it off-site for disposal.

The consent order addresses violations dating back to April 2020, including problems with waste screening procedures, failures of internal controls, and structural damage to waste treatment tanks and drum storage areas. The solidification process has been shut down since June 2023 while US Ecology made necessary repairs and upgrades and investigated the soil and groundwater around the tanks.

US Ecology has made several structural repairs and operational improvements throughout development of the consent order and the facility is allowed to restart solidification in the repaired tanks seven days after the agreement is signed. The Consent Order also requires additional activities beyond what has already been completed. US Ecology – Detroit South must:

Ensure that the waste treatment tanks meet all applicable standards.

Implement improved waste acceptance and screening procedures to ensure that waste received at the facility can be safely and effectively stored, treated, or shipped offsite.

Improve procedures for inspecting waste storage areas.

Conduct regular groundwater monitoring.

Complete a feasibility study evaluating additional air emission controls.

Deposit $927,423 in an escrow account, pending development of possible supplemental environmental projects (SEP). If an acceptable SEP is not proposed within one year, this amount is to be paid as a penalty to the State.

Pay, in addition to the escrowed amount, an upfront penalty of $34,225 and reimburse the State an additional $24,307 for enforcement costs. Future violations will be subject to additional penalties identified in the consent order.

Read the entire consent order here.

For more information about the consent order, contact Alexandra Clark at 248-752-2740 or ClarkA37@Michigan.gov.