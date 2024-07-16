EGR USA Expands Product Line with New Fender Flare, Ford Bronco VSL LED Lights, and EGR RollTrac Bed Cover Applications
EGR USA, a leading manufacturer of high-quality automotive accessories, is excited to announce the release of several new product applications, further expanding its diverse range of offerings. The new products include stylish Fender Flares, advanced Ford Bronco VSL LED Lights, and additional applications for the popular EGR RollTrac Tonneau Cover.
New Fender Flare Applications
EGR USA's new Fender Flares are designed to provide enhanced protection and a rugged, off-road look for a variety of vehicle models. These flares are crafted from durable materials, ensuring long-lasting performance and an improved aesthetic. They offer an easy, no-drill installation process, making it simple for enthusiasts to upgrade their vehicles. All EGR fender flares are robotically CNC cut for a precise fitment, and are manufactured in the USA.
New Applications:
2017- 2022 Ford Super Duty F-250 / F-350
2015-2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD/3500HD
2023-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2019-2023 GMC Sierra 1500
2015-2022 Chevrolet Colorado
2007-2013 GMC Sierra 1500
2011-2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD/3500HD (SRW)
2011-2015 Ford Super Duty F-250/F-350
2009-2024 Dodge | Ram (08-10) Ram 1500 | (12-24) 1500
2009-2018 Dodge | Ram (09-11) RAM 2500 / 3500 | (12-18) 2500 3500
Ford Bronco VSL LED Lights
The highly anticipated Ford Bronco VSL (Vehicle Side Lights) LED Lights are now available. These lights are designed to deliver superior illumination and a modern look, enhancing both the safety and style of the Ford Bronco. With a sleek design and high-performance output, the VSL LED Lights are a must-have upgrade for Bronco owners.
Expanded EGR RollTrac Tonneau Cover Applications
EGR USA is also pleased to announce new applications for the EGR RollTrac Tonneau Cover. Known for its robust construction and secure, retractable design, the EGR RollTrac is now available for more truck models than ever before. This expansion allows more customers to experience the benefits of increased security, convenience, and vehicle protection that the RollTrac provides.
“We are thrilled to introduce these new product applications to our lineup,” said Pat Johnson, National Sales Manager. “Our team is dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality accessories that meet the needs of automotive enthusiasts and professionals alike. These new additions reflect our commitment to enhancing the driving experience for our customers.”
All new products are available for purchase through EGR USA’s network of authorized dealers and distributors. For more information about these products or to find a dealer near you, please visit www.egrusa.com.
For more information, please visit www.egrusa.com.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Commercial Building Products headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs, focusing on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983, EGR began production of automotive accessories, with the acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for global markets for both OEM and Aftermarket worldwide.
PR Contact:
Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
Marketing Director
503.206.1917
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com
Justin MacLauchlan
