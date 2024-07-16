InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Precision Measurement Marking Stencil for Fences, Poles, and other Structures
Anthony M. of Wilmington, NC is the creator of the Post Hole Stencil, a tool for marking out post holes for fencing and other similar structures. The stencil maximizes accuracy when measuring post holes, ensuring the user can make accurate cuts without having to apply tape measures and plum lasers. The stencil measures approximately 1-foot wide and 50-feet in length, comprised of a roll of 3-ply plastic. Once rolled out, at increments of 8 inches in the center, there is a 3-inch perforated circle inside a 4-inch x 4-inch perforated square. The perforated square sections can be removed, and white marking spray is used to mark the ground through the perforated stencil to identify the post location.
Users can determine a fencing path and roll out the stencil, staking a corner down for stability. Users can then continuously roll out the remaining stencil to identify several post locations for the fence. Stakes can be placed at every 8-feet while pulling the roll tight. The stencils can be cut out, and each perforated square can be marked with the marking spray. Users can easily apply fence posts in an accurate manner. Ultimately, the stencil helps save extensive time and effort when locating accurate places to dig and place fence posts.
Several measurement tools are currently available for making measurements and marks on different types of construction projects. Items like tape measures, laser distance measures, spirit levels, plumb bobs, etc. are used in conjunction with chalk lines, marking paint, and pens or pencils during these projects; however, constantly swapping between two tools while working can be frustrating. Markets for these types of tools are associated with the construction industry, carpentry and woodworking, landscaping and gardening, surveying, and much more. These markets are growing on a year-over-year basis with manufacturers looking to invest in versatile tools that offer time saving features and convenience.
The Post Hole Stencil combines these aforementioned items into a single unit that helps measure and mark fences, posts, poles, and other similar objects during construction. Manufacturers could significantly expand their product lines with an innovative tool in the Post Hole Stencil.
Anthony filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Post Hole Stencil product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Post Hole Stencil can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
