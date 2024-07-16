EMEA-003403-PIP01-23
P/0256/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the granting of a product specific waiver for therapeutic DNA plasmid vaccine targeting HPV16 E6 and E7 proteins (VB10.16) (EMEA-003403-PIP01-23)
Reference Number: EMA/304362/2023
There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,400 in the last 365 days.
P/0256/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the granting of a product specific waiver for therapeutic DNA plasmid vaccine targeting HPV16 E6 and E7 proteins (VB10.16) (EMEA-003403-PIP01-23)
Reference Number: EMA/304362/2023