EMEA-003409-PIP01-23

P/0261/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the granting of a product specific waiver for benzo[b]thiophene-3-carbonitrile, 2-amino-4-[(4aS)-8- chloro-10-fluoro-2,3,4,4a,5,6-hexahydro-12-oxo-3-(1-oxo-2-propen-1-yl)-1H,12H-pyrazino[2,1- d][1,5]...
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.