P/0265/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral and on the granting of a waiver for bictegravir / lenacapavir (EMEA-003324-PIP01-22)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.