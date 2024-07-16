EMEA-003410-PIP01-23
P/0266/2023 : EMA decision of 14 July 2023 on the granting of a product specific waiver for acetylsalicylic acid / rosuvastatin (calcium), (EMEA- 003410-PIP01-23)
Reference Number: EMA/250887/2023
