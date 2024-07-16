RCP responds to articles on the Green Physician Toolkit

The RCP has responded to news articles about the publication of its Green Physician Toolkit.

Responding to articles on the Green Physician Toolkit, RCP special adviser on sustainability and consultant nephrologist, Dr Mark Harber, said:

"The priority for NHS staff will always be giving patients the best possible care - especially in the current context of high pressure and growing waiting lists. But the health impacts of climate change are increasingly visible, and as health care professionals, it would be irresponsible to ignore the increasing impact that climate change will have on patient health. It is important to support patients in mitigating the risk to their health.

"The green physician toolkit sets out a range of recommendations to help reduce the carbon footprint of healthcare delivery, including remote consultations where clinically appropriate. Importantly, it offers physicians advice on supporting patients to understand how their health is impacted by factors like heatwaves or air pollution so they can better manage their condition. This is particularly important for older patients, young children, pregnant women, and those with long-term health conditions like cardiovascular diseases and asthma.

"The UK Health Security Agency reported 3,271 excess deaths in England across five heat periods in summer 2022 and predicts that this will increase significantly. Reducing climate change and its health impacts is part of reducing pressure on and demand for the NHS in the long-term.

"Clinical discussion and treatment will always come first, and doctors' medical training equips them with the knowledge to decide what is clinically appropriate for each individual patient."