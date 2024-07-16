2C Workforce Solutions Announces Richard Bronson as New Vice President

2C Workforce Solutions

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 2C Workforce Solutions, at the forefront of providing staffing opportunities for individuals with a criminal record, announced that former 70 Million Jobs CEO Richard Bronson has joined as Vice President of Second Chance Business Development.

Bronson began his career on Wall Street and built his own investment bank. He was later convicted of securities fraud and served a two-year Federal prison sentence. Upon release, Bronson put his first-hand experience with the impact prison has on relationships, finances, housing, and employment to work helping others access opportunities that support successful reentry into the job market post-incarceration.

“We are excited to bring Richard on board at 2C Workforce Solutions,” said President Jessica Artz. “His passion for championing returning citizens directly aligns with 2C’s mission to find employment opportunities for second chance candidates and support fair chance hiring nationwide.”

Expanding hiring practices to include citizens returning from prison can help alleviate persistent workforce shortages and return billions of dollars to the economy. The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) estimates a loss of about $78 to $87 billion in annual GDP due to productivity loss when eligible justice-involved workers stay unemployed.

In his past work, Bronson partnered with the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), whose study on second chance hiring shows that more than 80% of HR and business leaders say that the value employees with criminal records bring to an organization is as high as or higher than that of workers without records. Stable employment is a leading factor for successful reintegration, and fair chance hiring plays a crucial role in reducing recidivism – making communities safer and reducing the economic costs of incarceration.

About 2C Workforce Solutions

2C Workforce Solutions connects formerly incarcerated individuals to job opportunities across multiple lines of business that enable successful reintegration and deliver value to local communities. 2C Workforce Solutions, a subsidiary of ViaPath Technologies, is headquartered in Falls Church, VA with a growing business presence nationwide. To learn more, please visit 2ccareers.com.