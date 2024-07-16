InventionHome® Product Developers Create UV Light Covering that Eradicates Germs and Bacteria on High Traffic Surfaces
EINPresswire.com/ --
James and Jeffrey H. of Rochester, NY are the creators of the Sani-Scan, an ultraviolet (UV) light sanitizing apparatus that can be installed over numerous items and areas like door handles, public bathroom stall door handles, light switches, appliances, vehicle handles, and much more. The system covers the area and sanitizes it via UV lights prior to touching. It is designed to curb the spread of germs, viruses, and bacteria. The UV light is refracted and covers the surface area to be sanitized. Size and configuration details of the unit housing would vary according to application, but additional examples include gas pump handles, public hand dryers, residential and commercial entryways and exits, appliances, vehicle handles, etc.
The cover is comprised of a durable, weather, insect, and waterproof gasket sealed system. The enclosure is made from a durable plastic or material that also conceals the UV-C light during operation. The interior of the apparatus will be coated with reflective durable material that will ensure UV light covers the entire surface area within the enclosure. A motion operated sensor will be mounted near the opening to recognize the approach of the hand and open the cover face. Based on application size, the unit will be powered by an internal, rechargeable battery or transformer for larger applications. Ultimately, the UV light kills germs, viruses, and bacteria on contact to improve public safety while reducing the amount of manual labor required to clean different high traffic surfaces.
The market for devices and tools designed to sanitize high-traffic areas and eliminate germs, viruses, and bacteria has seen significant growth, particularly in response to heightened awareness of hygiene and cleanliness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the inventors is a two-time cancer survivor and is heavily focusing on creating products that eradicate germs and bacteria to further assist people with life-threatening diseases. These markets span a vast range of products and solutions aimed at various sectors, including healthcare, commercial spaces, public transportation, and residential areas. There is considerably high demand for effective products that offer user-friendly features and require minimal maintenance.
While these markets are dynamic and rapidly evolving, manufacturers are constantly looking for new and innovative products that offer convenient solutions. The Sani-Scan is versatile and can be used in numerous industries to reduce the spread of germs, viruses, bacteria, and ultimately illnesses. The UV light feature instantly eradicates germs on contact, offering a way for high traffic areas to remain clean and sanitary for people to use. With surfaces remaining sanitary, less chemical and manual cleaning is required, saving considerable time and effort for homeowners, janitorial staff, medical professionals, and much more. Combined with the product benefits, the inventors have combined experience as a residential appliance technician, HVAC technician, and a background in building automation.
James and Jeffrey filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Sani-Scan product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sani-Scan can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
