EMU Press Executive Board Donates a Selection of EMU Publications to Municipality of Famagusta Sonay Adem Library and Famagusta City Museum Association

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Press has been publishing high quality academic work since 1995, in the light of both local and global needs. To serve this goal, EMU Press has been publishing scholarly monographs, journals, conference proceedings, and textbooks in Turkish and English languages. EMU Press aims to make available to readers scholarly monographs representing the best research from both inside and outside EMU, in the following areas: Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Health Sciences, Architecture/Planning/Design, Culture/Art. Authors and readers from many countries around the world are brought together by our journals Journal of Cyprus Studies, Journal of Women Studies, EMU Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Journal of Urban and Research Development (JURD) as well as the Journal of EMU Faculty of Law and Journal of EMU Faculty of Architecture which are to begin their publications in near future.

In this regard, Chair of EMU Press Executive Board Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara and, Executive Board Members Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceren Gezer and Dr. Erkan Arkın visited the Municipality of Famagusta Sonay Adem Library and Famagusta City Museum Association, presenting the said institutions a selection of publications from EMU Press.

Being the only publishing house within the universities in TRNC, EMU Press expands the reach of its publications within the community by using comparable donation methods.