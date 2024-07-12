TOLES Exam Held at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) held the 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester Toles (Test of Legal English Skills) Exam at the Faculty of Law. Total of 32 students took the exam held within the framework of the collaboration between EMU Continuous Education Center (EMU-CEC) and EMU Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS).

Prior to the said exam, Emir Akkurt and Asuhan Arslanhan who were to take the said exam, expressed their views and opinions about Toles Training and Toles Exam. Conveying that Toles Training contributed to his legal English skills and that he had the chance to develop himself professionally, Emir Akkurt stressed that the training would be beneficial in his future professional endeavors. Akkurt emphasized that all students studying law should take this training.

Highlighting the world-wide importance of English language, Asuhan Arslanhan expressed her belief that the Toles Training would contribute to the development of her English language skills. Moreover, Arslanhan stated that the said training would enhance herself in the field of international law and would positively contribute to the plans and programs she would undertake in her future professional life.

Vice Dean of Faculty of Law Assoc. Prof. Dr. Demet Çelik Ulusoy, Director of FLEPS Assist. Prof. Dr. Ramadan Eyyam, EMU-CEC Coordinator Assist. Prof. Dr. Aybike Yektaoğlu, Exam Supervisor Ayşe Kozansoy from the Foreign Languages Unit; and Toles Program and Toles Exam Coordinator, Instructor Peril S. Emiroğluları, along with the participants, took a commemorative photograph prior to the Toles Exam which is attended by Faculty of Law students who reserved the right to graduate in 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester and, those who are practicing lawyers in the field of law.

EMU Faculty of Law has been organizing the Toles Exam since 2012. More information regarding the faculty can be accessed from the website of EMU Faculty of Law (https://hukuk.emu.edu.tr/en)