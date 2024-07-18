Closing the loop in mental health care: Koa Health expands its patent portfolio
Koa Health underlines its commitment to delivering mental health for all with two important technology patentsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koa Health, a leading provider of evidence-based mental health care, today announced an update to its intellectual property portfolio, one of the fastest growing in the mental health domain. In addition to the two patents granted in early 2024, Koa Health received notice of approval for two new patents this quarter with two additional patents due for approval before end of year.
The first patent, approved and to be granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covers key technology enabling a shift from reactive care (driven by crisis) to proactive and continuous care (focused on prevention). With user permission, the new technology uses sensors on mobile devices to detect significant changes in day-to-day behaviors. This technology helps to spot emerging mental health issues, notifying the user and others that the user nominates, for example, family, friends and care providers.
The second patent, approved and to be granted by the European Patent Office, builds on a patent granted in the United States. It covers technology developed to help therapists and mental health care providers to more easily and effectively summarize health care sessions and extract actionable information. This is important because the rich information contained in these records can help plan a personalized and effective pathway for each individual user, improving their care and their mental health.
Dr. Oliver Harrison, CEO and founder at Koa Health said, “Working in psychiatry services, I was aware that we would never have enough mental health professionals to meet demand. More than that, I was aware that our model itself was wrong, focusing on crisis rather than prevention. At Koa Health, we believe that technology can transform mental health care, making it proactive rather than reactive, helping people to stay well rather than simply responding to crises. We are passionate about ensuring that technology opens up access, but more than that—we believe that technology can help transform mental health for good.”
Koa Health continues to develop innovative mental health technology that is clinically rigorous. This work is key to delivering its evidence-based approach to care across the full continuum of mental health. But beyond growing a strong intellectual property portfolio, research and development at Koa Health is about improving lives and helping individuals and organizations thrive.
ENDS
About Koa Health
Grounded in clinical excellence and available to more than 3 million users worldwide, Koa Health provides evidence-based mental health care that is as personal as an individual’s experience and comprehensive to manage at the population level, spanning from preventative digital tools to clinical support and therapy.
Backed by leading investors, including Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health has spent the past 8 years meticulously researching and validating our comprehensive care model, enabling organizations to transform their approach to mental health.
Mental health is more than just therapy. Email us at press@koahealth.com with interview requests. To find out how to go beyond the session with Koa Health, visit www.koahealth.com.
Lily Schuck
Koa Health
+1 401-441-0567
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn