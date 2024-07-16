Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Statement ahead of the Forestry Fisheries and the Environment Dept Budget Vote 2024/25

Hon Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George

Senior officials of the DFFE

Members of the media

Good afternoon

Our work through the Fisheries Management branch will focus on strategies to rebuild West Coast rock lobster and abalone resources. We will partner with stakeholders to combat poaching and Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) activities that impact South Africa’s fish stocks.

In this financial year, the Department will review the Marine Living Resources Act, 18 of 1998.

We aim to deepen our quest to accelerate the enforcement of environmental laws, combat the poaching of our fauna and flora, and end illegal fishing while enhancing regulatory frameworks to ensure that conservation efforts complement sustainable economic growth and job creation.

To strengthen the enforcement capabilities of environmental legislation, the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill (Admin Penalties Bill) will provide an Administrative Penalty System as an additional enforcement tool for environmental contraventions.

With regard to Oceans and Coasts, this financial year, we aim to monitor water quality in 45 priority areas in the four coastal provinces.

We are committed to achieving the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's goal of protecting at least 30% of coastal and marine areas, prioritizing those with high biodiversity and ecosystem value, through a network of protected areas and conservation measures that are effective, representative, connected, and equitably managed.

The transformation of the Biodiversity Sector is non-negotiable and remains a key focus. This position was cemented with the recent revision of the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy (NBES), which seeks to advance an inclusive biodiversity sector that enhances local beneficiation of indigenous biological and genetic resources for sustainable prosperity for both people and nature.

To address transformation and socio-economic development, the management of iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority ringfenced 40% of opportunities for previously disadvantaged community groups, with the latest allocation achieving 32%. This includes concessions like the boating concession at Kosi Bay Lakes.

Notably, iSimangaliso Wetland Park has maintained a zero, rhino poaching record over the past two years.

