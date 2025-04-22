Minister Nomakhosazana Meth leads multidisciplinary inspection team for workplace inspections at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth led a multidisciplinary inspection team, comprised mainly of DEL Inspectors, the Department of Home Affairs and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, for workplace inspections at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. The joint-blitz campaign, which commenced from 7 to 15 April 2025, formed part of build-up activities to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s oversight visit to Gqeberha from 15 to 16 April, as part of the commitment of the Government of National Unity to visit provinces.

Parallel to inspections, the department led an inter-governmental, multi-stakeholder mobile service delivery at the Walmer multi-purpose Centre, West End Community Hall, Bit Centre in Joe Slovo, Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell, as well as Kuyga, targeting various communities within radius to provide direct access to essential government services, including social support programmes and employment assistance.

During this five-day period, the department paid over five hundred and twenty-five thousand Rands (R525 000) in Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Approximately 4600 clients benefitted immensely from the Government services rendered.

The Minister interacted with Kuyga community members seated in queues, documents in hand; young and old, who had come from various neighbouring areas, to receive the much- needed services. She also expressed gratitude to the community of Kuyga for their warm welcoming and participation in the service delivery initiative.

“We bring these services to you because we know that you will not always have the resources to go to the nearest Labour Centre, which may be far from you. We bring services to you, to try to meet your needs. You have a right to access these services and we will ensure that you all receive assistance before the end of the day, even if it is after 16:00. We will not leave until you have all been assisted,” said Minister Meth.

Inspections, enforcement, compliance joint-blitz

The inspections underscore the department’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights, promoting occupational health and safety in the workplace, and ensuring compliance with labour legislation. The department sought to test levels of compliance by employers with various labour laws and register incidents of occupational health and safety. The focus of the inspections was on the hospitality, agriculture, wholesale and retail sectors.

In this period, out of a total of 564 inspections conducted, 139 (23.97%) employers were found compliant, while a staggering 425 employers were found to be non-compliant and in contravention of various labour legislation, namely; Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employment Equity Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act, Compensations for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act. From these transgressions, 125 Contravention notices and 300 Compliance Orders were issued to employers.

On 15 April, 6 joint inspections were conducted in Walmer, Humewood and Summerstrand, where all the workplaces were found to be non–compliant in terms of COIDA, OHS BCEA and UIA, including non-compliance with the Liquor Act for failure to appoint a manager. A total of R386 000 underpayment of the National Minimum Wage was enforced.

Minister Meth expressed disappointment at the reported low levels of compliance by some big business in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“It is disappointing that some companies continue to flout labour laws. We conduct these inspections, not to catch you out, but to work with you to safeguard the rights of employees. We want to urge all businesses that are uncertain about their compliance status to reach out to the Department of Employment and Labour for assistance on how to be compliant with labour laws,” says Minister Meth.

