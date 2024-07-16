Minister Blade Nzimande and Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina delivers Budget Vote 2024/25, 17 Jul

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, and the Deputy Minister, Ms Nomalungelo Gina will deliver the Budget Vote 2024/25 for the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) on Wednesday, 17 July.

The Budget Vote 2024/25 comes as the country embarks on its 7th government administration and South Africa marks 30 years of democracy. Since 1994 South Africa's science and technology landscape has seen widespread transformative change.

The Minister will outline the Department's priorities for the new financial year, building on the achievements of the national system of innovation (NSI) to fight poverty, unemployment and inequality, support economic growth, and secure South Africa's status as Africa's science leader on the global stage.

Some of the NSI's successes include the establishment of new institutions such as the Technology Innovation Agency, the South African National Space Agency and the National Intellectual Property Management Office. Linkages between the DSI and other government departments such as the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition have deepened, and business support and public funding for grassroots innovation and technology start-ups has increased. Existing entities like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Human Sciences Research Council have been transformed and reorientated to support the programmes of the democratic government.

The Department's budget of R9 468 billion for 2024/25 is down from R10 874 billion in 2023/24. The majority of the Department’s budget is disbursed to its entities.

The media are invited as follows

Date: 17 July 2024

Time: 16h00 – 18h00

Venue: NCOP Building, Parliament, Cape Town

Alternatively follow online @ParliamentRSA, or on Facebook or YouTube at Parliament of the Republic of South Africa.

For more information, please contact

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750