Newly Appointed Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong Pays a Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Philip Davis

On July 12, 2024, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Ms. YAN Jiarong paid courtesy call on the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas.

Ms. Yan conveyed cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang and commended the achievement of economic and social development and diplomacy by The Bahamas. Ms. Yan said that under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Bahamas relations have been developing steadily in recent years with very positive momentum. Ms. Yan added that she is committed to deepening mutual political trust, strengthening the docking of the development strategies of the two countries based on the real needs of the two peoples.

Mr. Davis warmly welcomed Ms. Yan and asked her to convey the best regards to the Chinese leadership. He said that as the world is faced with numerous global challenges, The Bahamas supports The Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping and expects the two countries to cooperate in fields including climate change, public health and assisting developing countries, the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in particular, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), propelling the relationship between the two countries to a new level.