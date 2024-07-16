Amsterdam UMC receives authorization on Immunophotonics’ INJECTABL-2 Clinical Trial
EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on immuno-oncology, and the Cancer Center Amsterdam at Amsterdam University Medical Center (Amsterdam UMC), a leading academic medical center that combines high-quality complex patient care with innovative scientific research, received authorization to proceed with recruitment to conduct a clinical trial combining Immunophotonics’ investigational drug IP-001 with AngioDynamics' advanced ablation devices.
This trial, denominated as INJECTABL-2, aims to explore the power of IP-001 following thermal ablation or irreversible electroporation (IRE) and assess the efficacy and immune response for the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC) at different stages of the disease.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, with over 1.8 million new cases diagnosed each year. Despite the curative intent of ablation, recurrence rates are high after treatment. This new strategy could provide benefits to patients by driving a more prominent adaptive immune response following tumor ablation – igniting the body’s immune system to attack cancer at the site of ablation and beyond and eliminating micrometastases, which are the main cause of post-procedure oligo- and systemic progression. The clinical trial is set to begin in the coming months, with Amsterdam UMC expecting the first patients to enroll soon.
Dr. Martijn Meijerink, Professor of Interventional radiology at Amsterdam UMC, remarked, “My team and I at Amsterdam UMC are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Immunophotonics. This trial has the potential to provide valuable insights regarding the combination of ablation techniques and immunotherapy for cancer, which could lead to improved outcomes for patients. We look forward to the results of this trial."
"We are thrilled to announce that we have received authorization to conduct INJECTABL-2 trial,” exclaimed Danielle Vos, PhD Candidate in Interventional Radiology at Amsterdam UMC. “We appreciate the dedication and collaboration that have brought us to this stage and prepared us for the start of this trial.”
“We are grateful for the support of Amsterdam UMC and our partnership with AngioDynamics to further expand the potential of IP-001,” remarked Immunophotonics CEO Lu Alleruzzo. “This research will generate vital data to support a novel immune stimulant designed to activate the body’s natural defense against solid tumor cancers to transform a local tumor ablation into a systemic immunotherapy, thereby reducing recurrence rates and improving overall survival.”
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent, multimodal immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with intratumoral injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active cancer immunotherapy, also known as an abscopal effect. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Related Links:
https://www.immunophotonics.com
Public Relations
This trial, denominated as INJECTABL-2, aims to explore the power of IP-001 following thermal ablation or irreversible electroporation (IRE) and assess the efficacy and immune response for the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC) at different stages of the disease.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, with over 1.8 million new cases diagnosed each year. Despite the curative intent of ablation, recurrence rates are high after treatment. This new strategy could provide benefits to patients by driving a more prominent adaptive immune response following tumor ablation – igniting the body’s immune system to attack cancer at the site of ablation and beyond and eliminating micrometastases, which are the main cause of post-procedure oligo- and systemic progression. The clinical trial is set to begin in the coming months, with Amsterdam UMC expecting the first patients to enroll soon.
Dr. Martijn Meijerink, Professor of Interventional radiology at Amsterdam UMC, remarked, “My team and I at Amsterdam UMC are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Immunophotonics. This trial has the potential to provide valuable insights regarding the combination of ablation techniques and immunotherapy for cancer, which could lead to improved outcomes for patients. We look forward to the results of this trial."
"We are thrilled to announce that we have received authorization to conduct INJECTABL-2 trial,” exclaimed Danielle Vos, PhD Candidate in Interventional Radiology at Amsterdam UMC. “We appreciate the dedication and collaboration that have brought us to this stage and prepared us for the start of this trial.”
“We are grateful for the support of Amsterdam UMC and our partnership with AngioDynamics to further expand the potential of IP-001,” remarked Immunophotonics CEO Lu Alleruzzo. “This research will generate vital data to support a novel immune stimulant designed to activate the body’s natural defense against solid tumor cancers to transform a local tumor ablation into a systemic immunotherapy, thereby reducing recurrence rates and improving overall survival.”
About IP-001
IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent, multimodal immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.
About Immunophotonics
Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with intratumoral injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active cancer immunotherapy, also known as an abscopal effect. The company’s world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Related Links:
https://www.immunophotonics.com
Public Relations
Immunophotonics, Inc.
ir@immunophotonics.com