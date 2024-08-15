Immunophotonics Announces 1st Patient Dosed in a Randomized Phase 2 Study at the University of Louisville

About

Immunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology™. IP-001, the first asset from the company’s intellectual property platform, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in multiple solid tumor indications. The company is in phase 2 development and is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with subsidiaries in Bern, Switzerland and Tianjin, China.