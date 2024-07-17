Accion Labs Unveils Innovative Suite of GenAI Frameworks

Accion Labs Accion Labs: Introducing BizBrain AI & GenAI in a Box

Accion Labs Launches BizBrain AI and Gen AI in a Box, driving enterprise-wide Generative AI Adoption.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accion Labs, a GenAI first Innovation Engineering Services & Solutions company, is spearheading the next wave of AI innovation with its groundbreaking suite of Generative AI solutions. With a mission to revolutionize GenAI adoption across enterprises, Accion has launched BizBrain AI and GenAI in a Box, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-driven technologies.

“Generative AI projects are no longer just adventurous experiments; they have evolved into indispensable tools for driving everyday productivity and game-changing innovations across industries. With these frameworks, Accion Labs now stands at the forefront of enabling enterprise-wide transformation” said Jaywant Deshpande, Global Chief Solutions Officer, Accion Labs.

Accion Labs’ flagship offering, BizBrain AI, represents the architectural backbone of GenAI adoption, meticulously crafted to guide enterprises through the intricate process of adopting and integrating Generative AI into their processes, functions, and overall business. Building upon the success of KAPS – Accion Labs’ GenAI adoption framework for enterprises - BizBrain AI streamlines GenAI adoption by categorizing use cases, providing a clear roadmap, and facilitating strategic implementation for maximum impact.

GenAI in a Box also emerges as a cost-effective and secure on-prem solution with built-in smaller language models. By providing pre-built, configurable applications that reduce development time and offering cost-effective solutions through customizable LLMs and enhanced data security, this approach addresses key challenges in the Generative AI ecosystem and offers end-to-end services to accelerate and sustain GenAI adoption.

Kinesh Doshi, CEO, Accion Labs, said, “We are very happy with the success and excitement we have seen thus far. The Ge AI in a Box aims to streamline and fast-track Generative AI adoption across every facet of the ecosystem, including infrastructure, technology blueprints, deployment, and ready-to-use business applications."

Accion Labs' relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to excellence positions the company as a leader in the GenAI landscape. Their commitment to accelerating Generative AI adoption, bolstering accuracy, efficiency, and innovation for enterprises strengthens the company’s position in the rapidly evolving technology market.

About Accion Labs -

Accion Labs is a GenAI first Innovation Engineering Services & Solutions company headquartered in Pittsburgh, our core purpose is to impact lives by transforming businesses through innovation. With a presence in 22 global offices, Accion Labs boasts an engineering headcount of more than 5,500 employees. The company engages with its clients through collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams and turn-key projects. Accion Labs excels in building new products and re-engineering legacy products using state-of-the-art technologies and innovation. Led by an entrepreneurial leadership team that prioritizes execution, outcomes, and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and as a leader in innovation by Smart Business Magazine.