Hamilton Receives Gold Stevie Award
The Stevie® Awards Honors Hamilton’s Exhibition Experience.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton, an Indianapolis-based event marketing agency, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Event Awards category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® for their work on The Future of Med-Tech—Zimmer Biomet at AAOS.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Hamilton was nominated in the Event Awards category for Exhibition Experience.
"Hamilton is honored to receive this recognition. We are grateful to partner with an amazing client who allows and encourages us to do our best work. Thank you, Zimmer Biomet, for this wonderful opportunity," said Hamilton Chairman and CEO Dan Cantor. Zimmer Biomet partnered with Hamilton for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting (AAOS) to create a space that transported attendees to an operating room of the future and positioned them as the boldest med-tech company in the world. Hamilton's design stood out from traditional pharmaceutical exhibits by creating a unique and compelling space. The exhibit showcased the Zimmer Biomet brand, taking their logo, messaging, and signature blue palette to the next level.
Hamilton's inspiration for the Intelligent Operating Room was to create a space that completely contrasted with a traditional operating room. Zimmer Biomet's bright blue lights and digital signage electrified the show hall, captivating AAOS's over 20,000 attendees. The unique and visually stunning exhibit supported Zimmer Biomet in generating brand awareness and igniting brand preference among their audience.
"It's been very rewarding partnering with Zimmer Biomet over the years to create brand experiences that are bold and transformative," said Josh Halpern, Hamilton Director – Business Development.
"They've successfully expanded their image within the marketplace beyond implants and devices and have emerged as a technology provider."
According to a Stevie Award judge, "This collaboration between Zimmer Biomet and Hamilton for the AAOS shows the innovative design and technology integration, effectively elevating awareness and engagement."
About Hamilton
Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.
