Statement from Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Jeff Nesbit on HHS Secretary Becerra Testing Positive for COVID-19

“This morning, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and three times boosted. He will continue to work remotely.

The Secretary remains engaged with the duties of his office from isolation, and is eager to return to in-person meetings, as quickly as possible.”

