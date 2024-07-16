Expansion continues: proMX announces new office in Singapore
As a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Singapore with our strong focus on Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure, this brings us even closer to our customers.”SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- proMX, a leading Microsoft Partner and a trusted advisor for implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365, has established a new office in Singapore and extends its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Peter Linke, CEO at proMX, is convinced of the location’s potential: "As a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Singapore with our strong focus on Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure, this brings us even closer to our customers."
— Peter Linke
Singapore, known as a leading technology and financial hub with a focus on professional services and manufacturing, offers a perfect environment for proMX’s continuous development. By establishing a new base there, proMX aims to grow as a company, attract new talent to Microsoft technologies, and bring their expertise to the market.
"We are delighted to welcome proMX to our thriving BizApps partner ecosystem in ASEAN. Their impressive global achievements with Dynamics 365 Project Operations highlight their pursuit of excellence. We are excited to see the positive impact they will bring and believe their innovation and dedication to customer satisfaction will greatly enrich our partner community here. We look forward to their ongoing global success."
Ashish Roshan Dak, Asia Region Business Group Leader at Microsoft
Independent Software Vendor (ISV) proMX has been a certified and trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner for many years.
Having a very close relationship with the Microsoft product team for Dynamics 365 Project Operations and a wide range of its own apps and add-ons for Dynamics 365, the company has strengthened its product strategy significantly and plans to continue sharing its experience in Project Operations and developing new industry solutions.
“proMX, a trusted Microsoft Solution Partner, is passionate about helping teams work more efficiently and effectively. Their proven track record makes them a proficient partner for organizations seeking digital transformation. As they continue to expand internationally, proMX brings their expertise in Dynamics 365 Project Operations to the world. Their collaboration with our Project Operations team has been incredibly productive, fostering a powerful synergy that aligns with our shared mission of enhancing customer experience. We are excited about our future projects, which aim to optimize operations and boost business profitability in the long term. And congratulations to proMX for extending to the Singaporean market! This expansion further solidifies their commitment to global growth and excellence."
-Georg Glantschnig, VP, Dynamics 365 AI ERP at Microsoft
proMX has been growing for years establishing new offices in Miami (USA), Mumbai (India), Reading (UK), Toronto (Canada) – and now Singapore.
Learn more about proMX on their website or join the international proMX team!
